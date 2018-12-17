WINDER — Bevis Simmons, 83, a 43-year resident of Winder, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
He was a native of Baldwin, and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Bevis spent his life proudly serving his country, first in the Air Force and later retiring as a Sergeant First Class with the Army National Guard after 31 years of service. He completed tours of duty in both Korea and Vietnam. Bevis was a Mason and a member of The American Legion.
A proud father and loving husband, he was known to all as a humble, courageous, and strong man.
Bevis was preceded in death by his father, Silvia Bradford Simmons, and his mother, Estelle Brock Simmons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Harris Simmons of Winder; two sons, Ken Simmons (Nancy) of Baldwin and Brad Simmons (Patti) of Brandon, Fla.; two daughters, Kay Holden (Mark) of Jefferson and Hollie Folsom of Dallas; a brother, Mack Simmons (Donna) of Flowery Branch; two sisters, Jean Miller and Brenda Boling of Baldwin; eight grandchildren, Matt Marchbanks, Melanie Martin, Kevin Marchbanks, Brian Simmons SSG, Sam Simmons, Merritt Simmons, Emma Folsom, and Kate Folsom; as well as 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Bevis’s life was set to be held Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Harvey officiating. The family was set to receive friends from 12-2 p.m. the day of the service. Following visitation, an interment service with full military honors was set to be held Friday, December 28, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Fisher House Foundation, an organization that helps provide assistance to military families needing medical care. Donations can be made in memory of Bevis Simmons on their website at fisherhouse.org.
Bevis Simmons (12-12-18)
