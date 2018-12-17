Ollie Elizabeth Walls (12-14-18)

Ollie Elizabeth Walls, 89, passed on Dec. 14, 2018. Mrs. Walls was the daughter of the late George and Effie Phillips Shoemake. Mrs. Walls was the widow of the late Harold Walls.
Funeral services: Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Troy Tatum and Donnie Angel will officiate.
Survivors include children; H.T. (Kathy) Walls, Richard Walls, Mary Frances (Gary) Wall and Dorothy (Leo) Burnett; sister; Ossie Walls; sister-in-law; Jenny Shoemake; grandchildren; Chris Walls, Marie Wall, Leigh Ann (Troy) Tatum, Daryl (Heather) Wall, Randy (Wendy) Casper, Marshall (Elizabeth) Burnett and Michelle (Donnie) Angel; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral home, Winder.
