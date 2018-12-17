George William Osborn, 90, of Homer, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Mr. Osborn was born on December 17, 1927, in Homer to the late Hubert and Elsie Kesler Osborn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Denvie Osborn, Calvin Osborn, Doyle Osborn and Carlton Osborn; and his sister, Ebbie Hope. Mr. Osborn was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church. He was a United States Army World War II veteran. Mr. Osborn was a retired Routeman with Atlanta Linen Company and was a Poultry and Cattle Farmer. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Juanita Crocker Osborn, of Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Erlene and Jerry Stowe, of Homer; sister, Helen Bellamy, of Toccoa; sister and brother-in-law, Lynda and Jimmy Dodd, of Commerce; brothers, Williard Osborn, of Homer; Harold Osborn, of Nicholson; brother and sister-in-law, Swayne and Winnie Osborn, of Homer; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services: Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Duane Eller officiating. Interment to follow in the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Thursday, December 20, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Nails Creek Baptist Church, 2743 Hwy 51, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Arrangements in the care of: Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
George William Osborn (12-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry