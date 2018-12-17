Mitchel O’Dell Beard (12-16-18)

Mr. Mitchel O’Dell Beard, 84, of Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston.
Mr. Beard was born in Danielsville, on December 29, 1933, son of the late Keifer O’Dell Beard and the Ella Mae Carithers Beard. He was a cattle farmer and a member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Beard and Ray Beard; and sisters, Thelma Conwell, Nellie Ruth Spelce, Fanida Caudelle, Revonda Beard, Pauline Berryman and Oneida Horne.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Tina Beard of Anderson, S.C.; daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Danny Grizzle of Royston, Sheenea and Lee Strickland of Royston, and Lisa and Larry Brannen of Lavonia; brother, Wendell Beard of Danielsville; sisters, Gatha Kerr of Hartwell, and Grace Carey of Kannapolis, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Beard: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Rev. Billy Franklin Carey officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Danielsville Evangelical Church at 25 Evangelical Church Rd., Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
