Tommy Sheridan (12-13-18)

Tommy Sheridan, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. He was 65.
Born in Commerce on January 21, 1953, Tommy was the son of the late Charles and Helen Sheridan. He retired from Robins Air Force Base with 24 years of Civil Service. A family man first and foremost, Tommy loved spending time with his family. He adored his wife, Jean, and effortlessly tended to her every need and want, including taking her on trips. Tommy leaves behind so many memories to be cherished by his family and friends that will live on in their hearts forever.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 23 years, Jean Sheridan of Centerville; children, Robert Purvis (Kim) of Pitts, Kristen Shirley (Dennis) of Gillsville, and Pattie J. Oliver (Robert) of Chesapeake, Va.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ann Gordon (Jerry) and Danny Sheridan.
Memorial gathering celebrating his life: Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
Entrusted with Mr. Sheridan’s arrangements: McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory.
