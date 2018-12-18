Kenderick Lamont Blockum (12-14-18)

Infant Kenderick Lamont Blockum, of Buford, passed away Dec. 14, 2018 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. His parents are Cedric Blockum and Kimbly Wansley. 
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
