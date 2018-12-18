Infant Kenderick Lamont Blockum, of Buford, passed away Dec. 14, 2018 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. His parents are Cedric Blockum and Kimbly Wansley.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Kenderick Lamont Blockum (12-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry