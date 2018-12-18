Lyman Lamar Bradley, 93 of Newberry, Fla., passed away Dec. 14, 2018, at Shands Rehab in Gainesville.
He was born July 11, 1925, in Auburn to Alvin and Maggie Wages Bradley. He graduated from Winder High School in Winder, and later attended the University of Georgia. Lyman proudly served his country in the United States Navy in World War II.
He married Clivia Laurence of Winder, who preceded him in death after 68 years of marriage. He retired after 40 years from Hughes Supply of Orlando, Fla., as an electrical consultant. He enjoyed spending summers in the mountains of Murphy, N.C. and winters in Gainesville, Fla., for 25 years. He also enjoyed golf, NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, and University of Georgia and Florida sports, but most of all he loved his family.
Lyman is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Melo and Doris Nicolo; brother, Ansel Bradley; daughter, Patricia B. Johnson; and son-in-law, Dr. Robert Johnson of Gainesville.
Graveside service: Thursday, December 20, 2018, at 1 p.m. in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Entrusted with graveside services: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Lyman Lamar Bradley (12-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry