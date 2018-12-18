Janice Ann Morris Waggoner was born in Colbert, on September 24, 1935, daughter of the late Robert Clifford and Clara Young Morris.
She was a graduate of Colbert High School Class of 1953. Mrs. Waggoner served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by serving others. She taught the beginner’s Sunday School class at the Colbert Congregational Holiness Church (Word of Life) for many years. She was the assistant city clerk for the City of Colbert since the 1980s. Mrs. Waggoner was a charter member of the Colbert July 4th and the Christmas in Colbert Committees. Her love for the Colbert community was only eclipsed by her love for her Lord and Savior and her family.
In addition to her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law preceded Mrs. Waggoner in death, George Dupree Morris (Mickie), James Daulton Morris (Dorothy) and Robert Darrell Morris (Inez).
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, John Austin Waggoner; daughters, Janeese Angela Waggoner and Alisa Waggoner Shiflet; grandsons, James Austin Shiflet and Peyton Morris Shiflet; sister-in-law, Elaine Waggoner Huff (Denny); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Mrs. Waggoner: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Word of Life Church, Second Ave. West, Colbert, with the Revs. Herman Nation and Ray Finger officiating. Interment to follow in the Colbert Cemetery. Pallbearers are Bart Combs, Roger Fortson, Dewayne Pearson, Chris Peck, Marvin Smith, and Alan White. City of Colbert employees will be seated with the family.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Food Bank, 1547 W. Hwy. 98, Danielsville, GA, 30633. The family is at the residence of Angie Waggoner, 150 Ashley Dr., Colbert.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
