Jean Griffeth Bauerband (12-16-18)

Jean Griffeth Bauerband, 83, formerly of Jefferson, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Charlotte after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Jean was born on October 4, 1935, in Jefferson, to the late Robert Howell Griffeth and the late Lucille Hancock Griffeth. She is also preceded in death by beloved husband, Raymond D. Bauerband and brother, Joe L. Griffeth, M.D.
After graduating from Jefferson High School, she attended North Georgia College and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1957 with a degree in home economics. She married Ray on November 8, 1957. Jean was an avid supporter of the UGA and Georgia football. She served as president of the Alumni Association of the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at UGA. She worked as a home economist for the UGA Extension Service in Dougherty, Gwinnett and Fulton counties until retirement in 1992.
Jean is survived by daughter, Carol B. Barnhart and husband, Mike of Harrisburg, N.C.; son, James Raymond Bauerband, M.D., and wife, Robin, of Hartwell; five granddaughters, Jennifer and Samantha Barnhart, Joy B. Turner and husband, William, Caroline and Hallie Bauerband; and step-grandsons, Palmer and Anderson Loggins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jefferson First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, officiated by the Rev. Chris Laskey. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Please consider a donation in memory of Jean to a hospice of your choice or to Alzheimer's Association; alz.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
