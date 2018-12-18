Shirley Bramlett, 83, of Winder, entered her Savior’s presence Dec. 16, 2018. Shirley was a daughter of the late Ulyses and Annie Lee Bunn Ward. She was preceded by her husband, the Rev. Carl “Gene” Bramlett; son, Dwayne Bramlett; and granddaughter, Dedra Bramlett. Shirley had lived most of her life in Winder and was of the Baptist denomination.
Surviving are children, David and Zana Bramlett, Debra and Roy Williams, all of Winder, Kathy and Bill Bolling of Comer; sister, Elizabeth Scott of Winder; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brad Carter officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 137 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
