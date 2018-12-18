Erwin keeps two-vote win after recount

The election for state representative from District 28 has been certified by the secretary of state and Chris Erwin won with a two-vote lead. A recount was conducted Tuesday afternoon in Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties, at the request of incumbent Dan Gasaway, and the result was the same with Erwin winning with a two-point lead.
Erwin won the race, 3,521 to 3,519.
According to state law, a recount can be requested within two days of the vote’s certification if the margin between two candidates is less than 1 percent of the total votes in the election. Total votes cast were 7,040, and 1 percent of that would be 70 votes.
Robyn Crittenden, Georgia secretary of state, certified the results Friday. The district covers Banks and Stephens counties and a portion of Habersham County.
The Dec. 4 election was ordered to be done again by retired Judge David Sweat after a two-day Superior Court hearing. Sweat agreed the election should be re-done after the seven-hour hearing about 74 Habersham ballots. Sweat agreed with Rep. Dan Gasaway that the 74 people voted in Dist. 10 although they lived in Dist. 28.
Eligible voters for Dec. 4 were all who voted on a Republican ballot in the May 22 election.
Erwin, a retired superintendent of the Banks County schools, won in both candidates’ home county of Banks. He had 1,759 votes in Banks to 1,192 for Gasaway.
In the other two counties, Gasaway led, but Erwin ended with the two-vote margin.
In Stephens County, Gasaway got 1,598 votes to 1,086 for Erwin and in the portion of Habersham, Gasaway had 729 to 676.
After the ballots were counted from Dec. 4, Erwin led by three votes.
All three county election boards counted provisional ballots and certified the votes on Dec. 7. Banks County had two provisional votes that split between the two; Erwin had a one-vote edge, 4-3, in Habersham County; and Gasaway got the only provisional ballot that counted in Stephens County.
Habersham added one more vote to Gasaway’s total after an absentee ballot was found in Habersham. That meant the only change was the one vote in Stephens. Gasaway is a three-term representative. He was first elected in 2012. He has been self-employed.
He has an architectural and construction business. He is a graduate of Georgia Tech.
Erwin was superintendent for 11 years. He is the director of business development for Carroll Daniel Construction Co. He has degrees from the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and West Georgia University.
