Jefferson girls improve to 9-1 with win over East Jackson

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team didn’t allow the sting of its first loss of the season to linger long.
Following a 60-53 defeat at Morgan County last Friday, the Dragons answered with a 53-30 road victory over intra-county foe East Jackson Tuesday to move to 9-1 and 3-1 in Region 8-AAA play.
“We just really preached about coming off a loss — the first time all year — and playing really hard because that’s something you can control,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “I thought we did that. We weren’t really clean, I didn’t think, but I thought our energy and our effort kind of made up for some of that.”
Deshona Gaither paced Jefferson with 13 points, and Livi Blackstock contributed 10 points.
Brown said his team didn’t have its sharpest offensive night.
“I thought we were a little sloppy, missed some layups and we’re still struggling at the free-throw line,” Brown said. “That was an issue against Morgan the other night. It’s something we’re working on. We’ve just got to get through it right now. But overall, I was pretty pleased.”
Freshman Haven Rollins scored 14 points to lead East Jackson, which was facing a top-10 opponent for a third-straight game.
Led by its defensive pressure, Jefferson forced turnovers and scoring opportunities in running out to a 24-4 lead midway through the second quarter before taking a 24-9 advantage into halftime.
“I thought we played really hard on defense,” Brown said. “We got a lot of deflections. We got our hands on a lot of balls.”
A pair of 3-pointers from Allianne Clark in the final minute of the third quarter gave Jefferson a 40-18 edge heading into the fourth quarter. The lead grew to 27 points with just under four minutes left as the Dragons picked up a win in their first game with East Jackson since 2016.
East Jackson (3-9 overall, 1-3 in Region 8-AAA), which has lost three-straight games, will be off until Dec. 27 when it takes on Discovery at home in a holiday tournament.
Meanwhile, Jefferson moves on to games at West Hall on Friday (6 p.m.) and Habersham Central on Saturday (3 p.m.) as the Dragons look to continue their hot start. Despite having a young team, Jefferson is ranked No. 4 in the state with its fast start.
“I like where we’re at,” Brown said. “We’ve got a ways to go, but I like where we’re at. I like how we bounced back today after a loss. We’ll see how we do on Friday. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”
Brown said his team “is playing really hard.”
“That’s 99 percent of the battle,” he said. “If I don’t have to coach effort, then I can coach the other stuff.”
Jefferson girls improve to 9-1 with win over East Jackson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry