Jefferson boys outlast East Jackson as basketball rivalry returns

Jefferson and East Jackson hadn’t played each other since 2016, but the two rivals made up for lost time.
The Dragons (6-4 overall, 3-1 in 8-AAA) pulled out a 70-63 win over the Eagles (4-6 overall, 0-4 in 8-AAA) Tuesday at East Jackson in a region game decided in the final minute and filled with momentum swings.
“It’s been a while,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said of the Dragons’ last meeting with the Eagles. “These kids have never played them in a high school basketball game. It’s one of those deals where there’s been a lot of talk between kids throughout the year and throughout the past couple of years and that kind of stuff, so it’s good to come in here and get this one … You get road wins in the region, it’s huge."
Jefferson jumped out to an 18-2 lead early before East Jackson rallied and the game settled into a barnburner in the second half. The lively Eagle home crowd grew so raucous during one East Jackson run that coach David Akin had to address fans via microphone to keep off the court.
The Eagles took a 62-60 lead with four minutes left before Jefferson outscored the Eagles 10-1 the rest of the way to close out the region road win.
“Give them a lot of credit,” Morris said of East Jackson. “They had a chance to fold the tents, and they kept fighting. They kept fighting. Both teams were scrappy. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a dog fight.”
Three Jefferson players reached double figures, led by Jacob Radaker, who finished with 18 points. Donsha Gaither and Tryston Norman each added 15 points.
East Jackson was fueled by a fourth-quarter barrage from guard Makayl Rakestraw, who hit five 3-pointers during the period and finished with 24 points. Tay Howard added 19 points.
The Eagles trailed 56-47 early in the fourth quarter when Rakestraw caught fire, connecting on five 3-point attempts over a 2:16 span. His fifth gave East Jackson a 62-60 lead with 4:02 left, capping a 12-2 run.
“Makayl is one of those guys that truly believes that every shot is going in,” Akin said. “And he has that confidence to stay with it … What everybody saw tonight, that’s every day in practice.”
After that final 3-pointer, Morris called timeout to steady his team. His message: Relax.
“Just keep your composure,” the coach said of his pep talk. “Those shots are not going to fall all the time.”
Jefferson answered with six-straight points to take a 66-62 lead and then worked approximately 45 seconds off the clock on one possession before drawing a technical foul with only 35 seconds left in the game. Gaither hit those foul shots to increase the lead to 68-62, and Jefferson held on for the win.
“Just a lot of fight and a lot of character out of these guys,” Morris said. “It was definitely a hostile environment, and they did a good job of keeping their composure.”
Jefferson moves on to non-region games with Class AAAAAAA Mill Creek (Thursday, 6 p.m.) and Class AAAAAA Habersham Central (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.).
For East Jackson, the loss was the team’s fifth-straight. Akin said his team cannot continue to get off to slow starts, pointing to the early 18-2 deficit.
“It takes so much energy to get back in games, that it almost takes so much to get back in the game and then we can’t sustain it because we’ve put ourselves in such a hole,” Akin said. “So, if there’s something to take from it, it’s just a constant reminder that we have to play hard and play smart, and if we don’t do that, we’re just going to have some exciting games throughout the rest of the year that may or may not go our way.”
The Eagles play Landmark Christian Friday at home at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday game against Flowery Branch at 5:45 p.m.
