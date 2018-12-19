Mary Catherine Roling Ayers (12-14-18)

Mary Catherine Roling Ayers, 79, of Athens, died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2018, after an extended illness. She was born to the late Annie Sue Fortson Roling and William Matthew Roling on November 30, 1939.
Catherine, a native Athenian, was a member of Athens High School’s Class of 1958. After high school she married and later made her home in Madison County. While raising her three children, she worked for the City of Athens in Water Works and in the billing department. Catherine was trained in New York City to be one of the first data entry operators when the City of Athens became computerized and later merged with the Clarke County government.
Catherine’s passions were her family, cooking, traveling, growing flowers and decorating. She was one of six children: two brothers and three sisters, one being her identical twin. To her, family always came first. She instilled this value in her own three children, as well as the love for helping others with social visits and home cooked meals. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Forrest, and was able to see all 48 of the Continental States.
Besides her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Forrest Snow Ayers. She was also predeceased by her brother Buford Roling and her sisters Sue (Johnny) Manley, Carolyn (Charles) Lester -her identical twin, Gaynelle (Rondall) Mize, and sister-in-law Betty (Ray) O’Kelley.
Catherine is survived by her daughters Lisa Barrett of Athens and Leslie (Frank) Jones of Arnoldsville, her son Bryan Barrett of Athens, and her special daughter/niece Lynn (Edward) Walker of Cartersville. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Gillian (Cory) Patton, Ryan Jones, Derrik Shillcutt, Matthew LoParco, Max LoParco, Caitlyn (Matt) Watson, Autumn (Michael) Wells, Caroline Walker, Myles LoParco, Jake Walker, and Dylan Marie Jones. She had six great-grandchildren, Brianna Shillcutt, Gabriella Wells, Emma Watson, Cullen Patton, Emersyn Patton, and Teagan Wells. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Maryann) Roling of Colbert; sisters-in-law, Edith Roling of Madison and Carole Ferguson (Larry) of Athens; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of High Shoals Rehabilitation Center and Affinis Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
A celebration of Catherine’s life: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West. Visitation is set for 1 p.m.
Flowers are appreciated. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate) or Affinis Hospice c/o Community Health Foundation, 1005 Boulder Drive, Gray, GA 30132.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens. www.lordandstephens.com
Mary Catherine Roling Ayers (12-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry