Meridith Adamson Jarrell (12-17-18)

Meridith Adamson Jarrell, 62, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.
Visitation of family and friends: Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus.
Memorial service: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Columbus.
Meridith was born on July 17, 1956 in Midville, the daughter of Seabron Calvin Adamson and Miriam Lowe Adamson. Meridith graduated from Georgia Tech in 1976 with a degree in Industrial Management. Meridith moved to Columbus from Atlanta in the mid-1990s as the president and chief operating officer of Universal Card Services, which was eventually acquired by Citigroup. She served others and the community by volunteering in many leadership capacities including the Chamber of Commerce, the Girls Scouts, United Way, Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, and the Muscogee County Library Board. Meridith brought her passion, tenacity, and audacious attitude with her to each challenge she accepted. While living in Atlanta she held positions at FDIC/Resolution Trust Company, BEI Golembe and Georgia Federal Bank.
Meridith is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; sisters, Laura Adamson Mansour, Alisa Adamson Steller, and Monteil Millan; a brother, Seabron Calvin (Ali) Adamson Jr.; stepchildren James (Becky) Jarrell, Laura Jarrell; six grandchildren, five nieces and many friends that will cherish her memory.
