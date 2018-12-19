David Randall Pierce, 59, passed away on Dec. 16, 2018, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. David was the son of Royce Junior Pierce (deceased) and Sara Kemp Murray.
David was predeceased by father, Royce Junior Pierce; paternal grandparents, Herschel and Lizzie Pierce; and maternal grandmother, Ollie E. Kemp.
He is survived by mother, Sara K. Murray, and step-father, William (Bill) Murray, of Snellville; brother, Allan R. Pierce and wife, Robin McCannon of Winder; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
David was an avid fisherman, horseshoe player, deer hunter, and loved his dog, Bernard, who passed away three months ago. David served in the Armed Forces and was stationed at Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii.He was a friend to lots of people who will miss him greatly. David was a carpenter by trade for most of his life. He also worked at Spinal Engineering.
Visitation for David: Monday, Dec. 17, from 4-8 p.m. at Smith funeral Home in Winder.
Funeral services are set to be held at 11 a.m. at the chapel in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church on Rosebud road in Loganville.
Flowers are welcome.
In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
David Randall Pierce (12-16-18)
