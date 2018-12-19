Despite a variety of concessions from developers of a proposed RaceTrac, Braselton planners recently recommended denying the request. Planners who supported the denial cited the location and proximity to homes as their main issue.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted Monday to deny RaceTrac’s request for a conditional use to allow the convenience store to develop on property off Hwy. 211 at Thompson Mill Rd.
See the full story in the Dec. 19 issue of The Braselton News.
Planners deny RaceTrac request
