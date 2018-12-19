Braselton planners recently voted to deny a project that would allow a significant number of apartments in the downtown area.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted to deny Homecorp’s request to rezone 32.5 acres off Hwy. 124 to a planned unit development.
See the full story in the Dec. 19 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton apartment PUD denied
