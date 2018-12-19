Three roads in the Center area will get new names following action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners Monday night.
When Hwy. 441 was widened to four lanes, several segments of the old Hwy. 441 were left without a clear name that matched county E-911 records. To clarify the addresses for emergency services, the BOC renamed three small road segments. The move affects 31 homes and two businesses. One person spoke in objection to the move.
See the full story in the Dec. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Center area roads to get new names
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry