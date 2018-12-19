Jefferson’s final large land tract purchase for the Parks Creek Reservoir is finally nearing completion.
The city voted 4-1 Monday night to buy a seven-acre tract on Apple Valley Road for $285,000. Councilman Mark Mobley cast the lone “no” vote. Closing on the property is set for January. According to city manager Priscilla Murphy, the purchase would end three years of active negotiations on the land, during which the city nearly moved to condemn the property.
See the full story in the Dec. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson finalizes purchase of land for reservoir
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry