Enrollment growth continues to be a major driving force in the Jefferson City School System. The system’s high growth rate is affecting everything from the need for additional classrooms, to a need for additional efforts with the system’s students who come from a background of poverty.
See the full story in the Dec. 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOE looks at growth issues
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry