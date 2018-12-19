Domestic dispute reported on Reese Lane

A woman recently reported a physical domestic dispute on Reese Lane.
The woman stated that her husband had hit her and then left the home walking into the woods. She said the argument started over missing money. While Cpl. Austin Dean was speaking with her, he noticed a man standing approximately 75 yards away across a creek bed. When the man saw that Dean had spotted him, he took off running, refusing Dean’s commands to stop. A search of the area was unsuccessful in locating him. The woman told Dean that she had lost $100 and when she told her husband that it was her money she had lost he became angry and struck her in the eye, causing it to bruise and swell. She said that this is the first time he has struck her in their marriage and that she did not wish to press charges. Dean advised her that a warrant for domestic violence and obstruction of an officer would be obtained.
Other recent incidents investigated by the sheriff’s office include
•Someone reportedly stole catalytic converters off of two church vans belonging to New Hope Church on Hwy. 29 North.
The cost to repair the vans was estimated at $360. The deacon who reported the thefts said there were no suspects but noted that there is a lot of traffic in and out of the parking lot behind the church on Friday and Saturday nights.
•A woman on Woodale Street told Deputy Lauren Townsend that her vehicle title was missing. She also said that she believes someone has been coming into her residence on multiple occasions to steal and damage her property.
She also said the title was located inside a backpack with three zipper lockers to secure it and she had noticed that the locks were missing off the backpack earlier in the week.
The woman also told Townsend that she believes the person(s) responsible for these incidents have been “bringing dogs onto her property and putting them underneath the house during the night” and that she thinks these incidents are all leading up to someone overtaking her estate and property. She wanted an incident report to be on file.
•A shoplifter was reported at the Ila Dollar General. The manager told Cpl. Austin Dean that a white female put multiple shirts and bags of chips in her purse before walking out of the store. The manager said she attempted to stop the woman, but she left the store and got into a gray truck driven by a white male.
She provided Dean with the tag number of the truck. A video of the incident was also to be provided by the store.
•The manager of the Golden Pantry in Danielsville told Cpl. Austin Dean that an employee stole merchandise from the store. She said that the employee took several packs of Newport cigarettes, cigars, lottery tickets, donuts and Goodie headache powders. The manager said the incident was on camera and she would provide footage at a later date, along with statements and receipts.
The employee voluntarily gave a statement stating she was not guilty, according to the report. The employee was terminated and barred from the location as of that date.
