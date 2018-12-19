Collins takes minority lead on key House committee

Rep. Doug Collins, who represents Georgia’s 9th Congressional District which includes Jackson, Banks, and Madison counties, has been elected as the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee. According to The Hill, Collins edged out a congressman from Ohio in the election.
“It’s been an honor to legislate with my House colleagues and earn their trust,” Collins said. “As ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, I look forward to the hard battles and noble work before us.”
CRITICAL TIME
The move puts Collins, a Republican, in the position of being one of the top congressional defenders of President Donald Trump in the House at a critical juncture.
The Muller probe is expected to wrap-up in the coming months and the outcome of that will put a very bright spotlight on the House Judiciary Committee.
In addition, with the House going Democratic in January following this year’s elections, the Judiciary Committee is expected to launch a number of investigations into Trump and his associates. The committee would also be the source of impeachment proceeding against Trump if the Muller investigation turns up evidence of either a conspiracy with Russian interests during the 2016 election, or attempts by the president to obstruct justice in the Muller investigation.
DEFENDS TRUMP
Collins has long been a vocal defender of the president, often appearing on Fox New shows. He has called the Department of Justice, which oversees the Muller probe, “very corrupt” and said that there is “no collusion” between Trump and Russian interests. In a recent Fox appearance, Collins called for the Muller investigation to be brought to an end.
Collins also recently attacked the likely new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrat Jerry Nadler.
“The baseless impeachment plans Mr. Nadler is lobbing about flow from Democrat frustration over the fact that they cannot prove collusion where there isn’t any, and these plans will not stand,” Collins said in a recent statement.
Nadler is a vocal critic of the president. On a recent Sunday television show, Nadler said Trump “lies incessantly to the American people.”
Despite Collins’ defense of the president, Trump reportedly wanted another House member for the position that Collins won. According to The Hill, Trump had lobbied for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of Trump’s most vocal defenders in the House, to get the committee position. Jordan earlier lost a bid to become House Minority Leader in the upcoming Congress.
PRESSURE BUILDING
Collins’ election as the ranking minority member on the Judiciary Committee comes amid mounting pressure on the president as several former campaign associates have “flipped,” giving testimony against Trump in the Muller investigation.
Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and “fixer,” recently admitted that he lied to Congress about the president’s role in an effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen had earlier said those efforts stopped in January 2016, but two weeks ago, admitted they were ongoing until June 2016 during the heat of Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump said during the election that he had no business dealings with Russia, which Cohen’s testimony now contradicts.
Cohen was also involved in paying hush money to two women during the campaign who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. Trump initially denied any knowledge of the payments, but Cohen later contradicted that. Cohen will be sentenced later this month and that sentence could signal if he has turned other evidence over to Muller against Trump.
Other former close Trump associates are also now cooperating with Muller, increasing the pressure on the president as the year ends.
Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, agreed to cooperate with Muller after having been convicted on multiple charges of bank and tax fraud.
Rick Gates, Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman and a business associate of Manafort’s, also pled guilty to conspiracy and lying to investigators.
Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s national security advisor for 23 days, struck a deal with Muller after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.
George Papadopoulos, a former advisor to Trump’s campaign, also admitted lying to the FBI about his contact with Russians during the campaign.
In addition, a number of foreign nationals, including 25 Russians and Russian interests, have been indicted in relation to hacking and tampering in the 2016 election.
