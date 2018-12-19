Schools receive CCRPI results

Four Madison County schools beat the state’s “predictive score” on this year’s CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) test.
Superintendent Michael Williams told the board of education recently that Danielsville Elementary, Colbert Elementary, Madison County Middle School and Hull-Sanford Elementary achieved higher scores than those anticipated by the state based on demographics.
The three other schools; Ila Elementary, Comer Elementary and Madison County High School were all within the predicted range, Williams said.
“None of our schools fell below the predicted range,” Williams said.
CCRPI is a comprehensive school improvement, accountability, and communication platform for all educational stakeholders that will promote college and career readiness for all Georgia public school students.
In other business, Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board that SPLOST revenues for 2018 may possibly be the highest in over five years.
She also said that the school system will likely not need a tax anticipation note to make the final payroll for the year.
Knight told the board that the flashing crosswalk signs on Madison Street in front of the high school should be installed when school resumes following the holiday break.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Goodroe told the board that the annual college and career fair was a success, with many colleges and employers attending. Also, a group of students toured ABB/Baldor through the high school high tech program.
Goodroe also told the board that the school system is increasing its efforts for data security and implementing some changes recommended by network security specialists to better meet privacy requirements. These changes include users being required to change their password every 90 days (and accounts being locked after three unsuccessful login attempts) and making a greater efforts to know “who has access to what” data.
During the “teachable moment” Madison County Tax Commissioner Lamar Dalton discussed plans for a possible additional homestead exemption for elderly (70 plus) property taxpayers. He said he is working toward having the measure ready for a referendum vote in 2019.
