A young and inexperienced Apalachee girls basketball team got the confidence boost it was looking for last week, picking up three wins to snap a five-game losing streak and improve its overall record to 4-5.
After gutting out a 70-68 overtime win at Loganville earlier in the week, the Lady Wildcats won a pair of home games over the weekend, beating Alcovy 49-47 on Friday and Cedar Shoals 39-36 on Saturday.
“We felt like we’d been close all year long; we just couldn’t finish games and we still didn’t finish strong last week, but we were able to do enough,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said Monday. “I think we’re making good strides and showing progress. I’m figuring out how to coach this team and they’re getting more comfortable playing at the varsity level.”
Apalachee returned only one starter from last year’s team in senior forward Nakia Hooks and only one other player with varsity experience in sophomore point guard Kensley Kraus. Compton has seen some of the inexperience at work, particularly dealing with opponents’ full-court press. Turnovers in those situations hurt the Lady Wildcats in both weekend games, Compton said, particularly Friday, when they led 30-18 at halftime, but had to hang on in the final minute.
“I think most of the times we break the press, but then we don’t do a good job of getting into our offense,” Compton said. “We need to do a better job of running the clock when we’ve got the lead and not turning the ball over to give the team another chance to score.”
Hooks led the team in scoring with 20 points Friday and 25 points Saturday while also posting double-digit rebound totals in both those games, but the team also got a boost from junior Kesley Knox, who had 12 points Friday, and junior Joanna Gross, who had 9 points on Friday and cleaned up on the boards Saturday with 14 points.
“Everybody is starting to pitch in their points and get more comfortable offensively; we just need to defend better,” Compton said. “There are a lot of mistakes we’ve got to fix defensively, but we’re starting to put it together.”
The Lady Wildcats will face a couple of tough tests this week when they visit Parkview at 6 p.m. Thursday and host Monroe Area at 6 p.m. Friday. Against Monroe Area, they’ll be looking to avenge a 42-38 loss from Nov. 30.
“That was a game where we couldn’t really get it going offensively. They pressured the entire game and we were rushing shots instead of working to get a better shot,” Compton said. “I think we’ll be more prepared this time. As for Parkview, they’re going to be pretty tough. They’re real athletic and big and have three tall post players. It’ll be a tough matchup and a good challenge from a quality team.
“I feel like we beat some quality teams last week, and hopefully we can keep it up.”
AHS boys drop
pair of games
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys team had a tough weekend, suffering a pair of blowout losses — 76-48 to Alcovy on Friday and 99-60 to Cedar Shoals on Saturday.
Against Alcovy, the Wildcats (5-4) trailed by a point at halftime — 25-24 — but were unable to slow the Tigers in the second half. Brayson Hayes led Apalachee with 13 points.
“Give them their credit where due, but we did not play well at all to start the game, and I thought we were fortunate to only be down one at the half,” Apalachee coach Ty Rowland said. “We didn’t have a lot of film on them. What we did have, they were man-to-man, but then they came out against us in a 1-3-1 zone and that stymied us. It made us passive and we turned the ball over way too much.
“In the second half, I thought we’d be able to bounce back to our normal selves, but it just never happened. We started out poorly and didn’t take care of the ball.”
The Wildcats’ struggles continued Saturday against Cedar Shoals, which built a big lead early and stretched it in the second half.
Quincy Canty, the Jaguars’ 6-foot-6 forward, had 29 points, while guard Tyler Johnson poured in 33 points.
Jay German led Apalachee with 13 points while Hayes and Jamonte Wallace had 10 points apiece.
“They really were the tougher team and shot the ball well,” Rowland said of Cedar Shoals. “I felt like we were there (defensively) on the catch, but they were 53 percent from 3-point range and we didn’t have an answer for them.
“But credit to my core guys who kept battling and giving everything they had in the second half. It was probably good in the long run for us to get punched in the mouth like we did. Hopefully we take a lot away from it and learn how to climb out of that type of hole. We need to do a better job of coming out as the aggressor early instead of having to play catchup.”
Rowland will coach against his high school alma mater Thursday when the Wildcats visit Parkview for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. They’ll then host Monroe Area at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a rematch of a Nov. 30 contest that the Wildcats won 62-58 in Monroe.
“That’s going to be a lot different game than the first time because they’ve got six or seven football players now and are at full strength,” Rowland said of the Monroe game. “It’s going to be another quick turnaround like the last two weekends where we’ve had back-to-back games.
“Hopefully with no school, that’ll help the kids have some more energy, and hopefully we can have the bounce-back games we need.”
Basketball: AHS girls extend winning streak to three; boys suffer pair of blowout losses over weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry