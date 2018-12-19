Basketball: WBHS boys trying to climb out of slump

Since moving to 4-1 with a win over North Oconee on Dec. 7, the Winder-Barrow boys basketball team has endured a tough stretch with four mostly one-sided losses, all on the road, the latest of which came Saturday at Madison County, 80-54.
The Bulldoggs (4-5), who had beaten the Red Raiders 79-61 on Dec. 4, saw those fortunes reversed Saturday as they fell behind 26-6 after a quarter and never recovered. The loss was the third of the week for Winder-Barrow, falling in defeats to Walnut Grove on Dec. 11 (77-49) and Monroe Area on Friday (71-53).
“On Friday night, we were tied at the half, but we came out in the third quarter and only scored seven points and let them go on a run,” Bulldoggs coach Ron Garren said Monday. “I was really disappointed in our effort because I felt like we became undisciplined and quit doing the things we need to do to be successful. There’s no way they’re that much better than we are.
“We really, since the first Madison County game, have not shot the ball with any kind of consistency, and we need to do that to be successful. The strength of our team is our guard play. We’ve got four guys who can really shoot the basketball, but I never thought they’d all go into a slump at the same time.”
The Bulldoggs will try to get back on track this week when they participate in the Prince Avenue Christian Invitational. They’ll play Prince Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and then face Cherokee Bluff at 7:30 p.m. Friday. After that, they’ll play three games in the East Jackson Invitational next week, starting with a Dec. 27 matchup against Elbert County.
Winder-Barrow will open its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule Jan. 4 at home against Lanier.
“We’ve got five games to get our act together, or it’s not going to be the type of year we thought we could have if we continue to perform this way,” Garren said. “We’re playing a couple of teams that we should be able to compete with this week. Hopefully we can get some confidence back on the offensive end, and then we’ve got to not let our emotions and lack of confidence on offense affect our play on the defensive end.
“What our record is going into Jan. 4 won’t matter, but it would help our psyche if we could pick up some wins here.”
Lady Bulldoggs rout Monroe Area,
fall short at Madison County
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldoggs are still going through some of the early-season ups and downs that overall inexperienced teams go through.
After a 59-29 win at Monroe on Friday, the Lady Bulldoggs (5-4) fell 64-62 at Madison County on Saturday, though they did rally from down 28 at the half to make it a game.
“We challenged them pretty hard at the half because they should not have been down 28 and they came back and responded,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said. “I think this group is starting to understand you’ve got to do a good job of preparing yourselves in the hours before games or you’re going to have those slow starts. I don’t know if it took them realizing they could play with (Madison County), but our expectation was for them to go out and win the second half. They climbed back into the game and had a chance to win and if we can play the rest of the season like we did in that second half, I think we can exceed our expectations.”
Senior guard Chellia Watson helped pace Winder-Barrow with 17 points against Monroe and then scored a whopping 36 against Madison County, 33 of which came in the second half after she was limited in the opening quarter due to foul trouble. Watson drilled seven 3-pointers against Madison to help the Lady Bulldoggs climb back into the game after the break. Winder-Barrow also got a boost from freshman post player Taniyah Parrish, who had 20 points against Monroe and then notched 11 points and 13 rebounds against Madison. Daisia Stillwell also had 11 points and 13 boards against the Lady Red Raiders.
Parrish is becoming more and more of a force in her rookie campaign for the Lady Bulldoggs and emerging as a dominant presence inside.
Earlier this season against White County, she broke a school record, posting 24 rebounds in a single game.
“She loves the game and she’s figuring out her strengths,” Garren said of Parrish. “The varsity game speed is different, but she’s adjusting well. Her work ethic is undeniable. She’s a quiet player, but she’s opening up some and always does exactly what you ask of her. The expectation for her is to get better every game and she has high expectations for herself.”
The Lady Bulldoggs will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. against Prince Avenue and then Friday at 6 p.m. against Cherokee Bluff.
“I think we’ll be the faster team in both cases, but they’ve probably got us on the experience end,” Garren said. “Both teams are going to be fundamentally sound. They’ve got good shooters and they do a great job of boxing you out. It’s going to be key for us to value the ball, crash the boards and create those second-chance opportunities.”
