Wrestling: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow keep looking to improve

Apalachee wrestling coach Randy Hill is seeing improvement from his team in the early part of the season as the Wildcats get ready to head into Christmas break.
“We’re getting better,” Hill said this week. “We’re still young and we want to keep improving. Our motto has kind of been let’s get 1 percent better every day and every match and by the time the end of the season comes, we’ll be ready to go.”
A handful of Wildcat wrestlers are off to strong starts, including senior Corbin Lang, a returning state placer who is 15-4 at 285 pounds. Fellow senior Alex Stephenson is 10-5 at 220, though Hill said he will be dropping to 195. Junior Bryson Ferguson is 17-10 at 145 pounds, and junior Allan Fulk is 13-7 at 138.
In a recent tournament at Creekview, the Wildcats placed eighth out of 13 teams overall, but had several individual placers. Lang took second, Tanner Carnes placed third at 195. Ferguson and Fulk both placed fourth, Hunter Noblett was fifth at 182, Leevi Norberg was fifth at 113, Andrea Avina was sixth at 152 and Caleb Waycaster was sixth at 132.
Hill said the Wildcats have also seen some progress from younger wrestlers. In the recent Junior Panther tournament, Joseph Bentley placed second at 220, Josh Delay was third at 132, Logan Lo was fourth at 160, Isaac Budu was fourth at 170, and middle schooler Brendan Reid was fourth at 172.
The Wildcats will be back in action Friday and Saturday in the Eric Hill Invitational at Loganville High School. The tournament will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a Round Robin format and then resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with a single-elimination tournament.
After that, the Wildcats will compete Dec. 28-29 in a tournament at Lambert High, their last event before the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals Jan. 12 at Habersham Central.
WBHS heads into Christmas break
Meanwhile, the Winder-Barrow wrestling team had its final showing Tuesday at Cherokee Bluff before the Christmas break and won’t be back in action until Jan. 5 at Oglethorpe County.
The Bulldoggs are coming off a 10th-place finish last weekend at the Cherokee Bluff Duals, where WBHS coach Matt Patton said they were short-handed.
“When it comes to our team, we’ve been working hard,” Patton said. “We’re definitely a lot more physical. If we can keep staying physical and pushing in practice, I think we’re going to be in good shape. Christmas break is going to tell a lot. It’s a time when some programs lose a lot of kids, but hopefully we can retain our roster.”
Patton said the Bulldoggs are getting solid performances from several wrestlers, including Morgan Bell, Mason Bell, Zach Thomas, Hunter Southern, Nate Allen, Gio DeJesus, Rosseau O Asu Abang and Dylan Iler. Allen, a first-year wrestler as a junior, in particular, has been upsetting more experienced wrestlers, Patton said.
“We’re filling the lineup this year and our more inexperienced guys have taken some losses to more experienced guys,” Patton said. “But it’s not like last year when we were losing all the time because of numbers. Once everybody finally gets on their target weight, I believe we’ll be pretty good.”
Wrestling: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow keep looking to improve
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry