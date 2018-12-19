BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards move to 3-0 in region play after win at Monticello

Wednesday, December 19. 2018
The Banks County boys' basketball team trailed at halftime 27-20 but used a second-half surge of 38 points to take its second Region 8-AA road win.
The Leopards (6-4, 3-0) downed Monticello 58-54. The Leopards were paced by Pierce Martin's 21 points. Carl Cleveland added 18 points. Wes Ledford and Dakota Orr had 11 rebounds apiece.
The Leopards travel to Buford on Friday and Commerce on Saturday to conclude play before Christmas. For more on last weekend's action, view this week's edition of the Banks County News.
