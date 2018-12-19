The Banks County High School wrestling team split its tri-match with T.L. Hanna and White County on Tuesday.
The Leopards defeated T.L. Hanna 60-24 and lost to White County 42-27. The Leopards were missing four starters for the matches.
For more on Saturday's Guerrilla Warfare V tournament at Berkmar High School, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
WRESTLING: Leopards split home tri-match
