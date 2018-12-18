Dragons come up short on the road against second-ranked Morgan County

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team held two brief second-half leads against second-ranked Morgan County but were unable to knock off the defending 8-AAA champions in a key region matchup.
The Dragons (5-4, 2-1) suffered their first region defeat of the year Friday, falling 70-63 to the powerhouse Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) on the road.
Donsha Gaither hit six 3-pointers and paced Jefferson with 18 points. A third-quarter 3-pointer from Gaither gave the Dragons a 36-34 lead. Jacob Radaker added 16 points and nine boards. Owen Parker finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
The Dragons fell down 23-15 during the second quarter, but led twice — 33-31 and 36-34 — in the third quarter before Morgan County, which shot 50 percent from the floor, closed the quarter on a 16-7 spurt and never looked back. The Bulldogs led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter as they stayed unbeaten in the region.
The Dragons were coming off a 60-53 win over Franklin County last Tuesday.
Jefferson trailed by as many as nine points against the Lions early on and by a point at the half, 28-27, before holding on late for the region win. A 17-4 second-half run, capped with back-to-back 3-pointers from Gaither, gave Jefferson a 49-38 lead very early in the final period. Clinging to a 52-50 lead late, the Dragons put together an 8-3 run to close out the game.
Gaither led Jefferson with 16 points. Owen Parker and Jacob Radaker each contributed 11 points. Parker also had four steals. Jefferson forced 21 turnovers in the win.
