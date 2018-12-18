The East Jackson Eagle wrestling team competed in Oconee County at the Tommy Warren Duals last Saturday.
The Eagles went up against Veterans, Monroe Area, Baldwin, St. Pius X. The team competed with only five wrestlers, head coach Andrew Gaddy said. “We only took 5 wrestlers this weekend, because we are fighting illnesses, so our team scores were not good,” Gaddy said.
Tyler Crow finished the weekend with a 3-1 record for the Eagles.
WRESTLING: Eagles compete at Oconee County tourney
