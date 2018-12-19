Jackson Co. wrestling team thrives in Guerilla Warfare

Without the benefit of a full lineup, Jackson County was still armed well enough to handle “Guerilla Warfare.”
The Panthers, with only 10 wrestlers finished as runners-up Saturday at Berkmar’s 17-team Guerilla Warfare Tournament. The team finished behind Class AAAAAAA Brookwood.
“From what I understand, our kids wrestled extremely tough, were aggressive, attacking, always looking to score,” said coach Jason Powers, who was not able to be at the event due to obligations to a home girls’ tournament and junior varsity tournament Saturday. “Those are the things that we’re looking for right now, constant improvement, picking up our tempo and picking up our pace and looking to be on the attack at all times.”
Nine Jackson County wrestlers placed, including tournament champions Joey Sosebee (106) and Nathan McArter (132).
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
