Anna Wynne paced the Commerce High School swim team at last Saturday’s Eagle Invitational at Riverside Military Academy.
Wynne put together two top-10 finishes for the girls’ team. Wynne finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Her time of 1:18.84 was a personal-best time. She also finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (29.54).
Madison Epps took home two sixth-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (29.26) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:08.48). The girls’ team finished in ninth place.
Jack Friedman paced the boys’ team with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.49) and a 10th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.11). The boys’ team finished seventh.
“I’m really proud of the progress I’m seeing with these swimmers,” head coach Rebecca Zellner said. “A lot of them improved not one, but both times and set personal-best times.”
Tiger swimmers compete at Eagle Invitational
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry