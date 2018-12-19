The Commerce High School boys’ basketball team started the season 1-1. After that start, though, the Tigers lost five games in a row with the latest being an 86-70 loss to Towns County
Seventy points is the highest production the Tigers have had this season. Creed Dunbar paced the Tigers with 18 points including four 3-pointers. Tyelon Brock had 10 points. Nine Tigers scored a basket in Towns County.
Towns County led by nine points after the first quarter, 23-14. In the second quarter, the Tigers scored 20 points. But, the deficit grew to 10, 44-34, due to Towns County’s 21 second-quarter points.
Commerce fell behind further after a single-digit output in the third quarter. The Tigers scored only nine points in the quarter and trailed 60-43.
The Tigers outscored Towns County 27-26 in the final quarter. But the high-scoring quarter wasn’t enough to close the deficit.
CHS extends losing streak in loss to Towns County
