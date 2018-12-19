Commerce girls fall in road trip to Towns County

Early at Towns County, the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team was in firm control.
But, in the third quarter, numerous turnovers saw the Tigers looking up at Towns County on the scoreboard for the rest of the game as the Tigers fell on the road 57-41.
“I told the girls that this is nothing more than a loss, but if handled the right way, could make us much better down the stretch,” head coach Brad Puckett said.
The game, mainly, exposed a weakness in the Tigers’ full-court press, according to Puckett. But, also, how the Tigers handled the Indians’ full-court press.
“No one has really pressed us like that,” Puckett said, “and, we thought we were prepared to handle it, but we were wrong.
“However, we don’t get down about it, but instead recognize now that we have to get significantly better in that area.”
One positive in the loss, the Towns County game was a non-region game. The two will play each other later in the season in a region matchup.
“We look forward to seeing them again on our floor when it really counts,” Puckett said. “Until then, we have a lot of work to do and very tough teams to play as our schedule gets significantly harder from here on out.
“We just take one day at a time and work to improve with each moment we have in practice and in games.”
Bryanna Sanders paced the Tigers at Towns County. She scored 12 points. Maggie Mullis scored 11 points and Ragan Allen added 10 points.
The Tigers play Oconee County and Banks County this week. Puckett wants to see his team continue to move forward and get “better every day.”
“The girls’ work ethic and attitude was great (Monday) as we worked to fix what went wrong Friday night,” Puckett said. “I want to see that we learned from it and are improving on weaknesses to become the team we know we are capable of becoming.”
