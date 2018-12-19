Barrett signs softball scholarship with Truett McConnell

When Lauren Barrett was a freshman, she was told she would be able to dress for varsity softball games, but she was only going to learn and not play.
Two weeks later, she was starting in center field, and as an old cliche goes, “the rest, they say, is history.” Barrett, now a senior at East Jackson, recently signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Truett McConnell University.
“I’m very excited,” Barrett said. “I think it’ll be a new experience for me. I’m definitely very excited to go play what I love doing.”
Her choice of Truett McConnell was her “love” for the coaches, plus the “atmosphere” around the campus. Before choosing Truett, Barrett said she was looking at three to four other schools.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
