West Jackson wins Junior Panther wrestling tourney

Wednesday, December 19. 2018
The West Jackson wrestling team defended its home turf Saturday, winning the Junior Panther Invitational at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
This is the first time that the middle school program has placed in its home tournament, let alone won it.
Austin Robertson, Ramon Castillo and Gavin Patterson all won their respective weight classes. Other placers were Holden Gilstrap (second), Drew Campbell (second), Robert Spry (third), Cameron Weatherly (third), Dylan Jurovschi (third), Drew Scott (third), Nolan Bell (fourth) and Raven Cook (fourth).
