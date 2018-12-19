The West Jackson wrestling team defended its home turf Saturday, winning the Junior Panther Invitational at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
This is the first time that the middle school program has placed in its home tournament, let alone won it.
Austin Robertson, Ramon Castillo and Gavin Patterson all won their respective weight classes. Other placers were Holden Gilstrap (second), Drew Campbell (second), Robert Spry (third), Cameron Weatherly (third), Dylan Jurovschi (third), Drew Scott (third), Nolan Bell (fourth) and Raven Cook (fourth).
West Jackson wins Junior Panther wrestling tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry