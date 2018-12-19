Jackson County girls take fifth at Habersham Central swimming meet

Jackson County’s girls’ swimming team amassed 209 points Saturday to take fifth at the Habersham Central Jingle Bell Swimming Meet.
Hannah Grace Casteel was the team’s top performer with 32 points. She placed third in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Emily Giles and Casey DiBernard scored 25 points each for the team. Giles placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle. Kayla Sheppard scored 22 points for the team. She placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Other individuals scoring for the team include Alyssa Haley, Cassie Jones and Lauren Segraves.
The ‘A’ relay team of Sheppard, DiBernard, Casteel and Giles totaled 58 points, placing fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay and fifth in the medley relay. The girls’ 400-yard ‘B’ relay of Jenny Cook, Ellie Warner, Emmalee Green and Amber Todd placed ninth, scoring 22 points.
On the boys side, only two swimmers competed, totaling 34 points for an 11th-place finish.
Lane Galloway placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle, totaling 16 points for the team. Christian Honeycutt placed 7th in the 200-yard individual medley scoring 12 points for the team.
Jackson County’s next meet is Jan. 5 at the Cumming Aquatic Center for Lambert High School’s Seventh Annual Holiday Meet.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
