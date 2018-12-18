Jefferson will travel 160 miles for an out-of-state tournament, though one of the biggest names there will be an in-state foe.
The Dragons (14-0) will compete in the Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. this Friday and Saturday with a field of teams that will include defending Class AAA duals champion North Hall.
Jefferson has dropped down into Class AAA this year and must unseat the Trojans if it wants to continue its streak of 17 consecutive state duals titles.
Jefferson and North Hall are not grouped in the same pool but would face each other on Day 2 in the championship round if both teams win their respective pools.
Coach Doug Thurmond, whose team has been wrestling in this event for a dozen years, would prefer not to see North Hall this early in the season.
“With our kids wrestling individually, they could see some of those same kids three or four times,” Thurmond said. “I don’t like wrestling the same people. That’s why we usually go out of state and look for tournaments where we won’t see the same people over and over. But you can’t help it if somebody decides to get in what you’ve been in for 12 years. It is what it is.”
While Jefferson facing North Hall could help the Dragons get a preview of the Trojans, “on the flip side, it will help them, too,” Thurmond said.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Out-of-state wrestling tourney to include nearby competition for Jefferson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry