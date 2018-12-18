Jackson County girls come up short against Franklin Co.

Despite a 20-point effort from Carson Anderson, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team sustained its fifth-straight loss.
The Panthers (3-7, 0-3) fell to region foe Franklin County 52-35 Friday on the road after falling behind by 15 points in the first half. Jackson County trimmed the deficit to seven at one point in the second half before losing by 17 points.
“(We) played so hard in the second half … too big a deficit to overcome,” coach Monty McClure said. “Hopefully we got better in the game and gained some valuable experience moving forward.”
Jackson County was coming off a 44-40 non-region loss to Commerce last Tuesday during which another Panther rally fell short.
Anderson led Jackson County with 17 points, including five 3-pointers (for more on this game, see www.mainstreetnewssports.com).
