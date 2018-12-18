Despite turnovers and missed free throws, a young Jefferson team had its chances to move to 9-0 but couldn’t overcome a talented Morgan County team.
The fourth-ranked Dragons (8-1, 2-1) lost 60-52 to the third-ranked Bulldogs Friday on the road, snapping an eight-game winning streak to start the season.
Jefferson, which came into the game ranked second in the state, held a double-digit second-half lead.
“It was a very competitive game,” coach Greg Brown said. “I think they are the best team in our region. We had a 10-point lead in the third quarter and just lost our composure for a few minutes.”
Deshona Gaither led Jefferson with 19 points, and Chloe Hiatt added 10 points.
The Dragons shot 6-for-21 at the free-throw line and committed 28 turnovers “and still had a chance to win at the end,” Brown said.
“We played really hard and learned a lot in the loss,” he added.
Jefferson had moved to 8-0 three days earlier, beating region opponent Franklin County 48-38 at home last Tuesday.
Livi Blackstock scored 18 points and Gaither added 16 points in the Dragons’ seventh win this year by 10 points or more.
Jefferson girls suffer first loss of season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry