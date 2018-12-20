Dan Gasaway has filed another lawsuit related to the District 28 House of Representatives election, where he was defeated by only two votes in the Dec. 4 election. The first election was thrown out by a Superior Court judge who agreed with Gasaway that votes cast in Habersham County were by people who do not live in District 28. The second election was held Dec. 4, which is when Gasaway lost by two votes. He is again claiming that enough votes were cast by people who do not live in the district to change the outcome. He is asking for a third election to be held.
See the Dec.26 issue of the Banks County News for more on this story.
Gasaway files second lawsuit related to election
