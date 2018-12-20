The Banks County High School girls' basketball team didn't start region play very well.
But, after Tuesday's trip to Monticello, the Leopards (8-2, 1-2 Region 8-AA) seemed to have steered the ship back in the right direction as the girls picked up a 50-41 win. Amber Williams paced the Leopards with 17 points. Heather Vaughan scored 15 points.
"It was really a slow, grind-it-out kind of game," head coach Steven Shedd said. "Monticello plays really good defense and that is always a challenge.
"It's also really tough to travel that distance and play at their place. We were really pleased with the win and glad to get things back on track."
For more on recent region action, view this week's edition of the Banks County News.
