Gasaway claims sheriff doesn’t live in Banks County

Dan Gasaway is claiming in a lawsuit he filed contesting the District 28 House election that the sheriff does not live in Banks County.
The latest lawsuit filed by Gasaway alleges that seven votes that were cast in the District 28 House of Representatives election came from people living outside the district. He claims that three of those votes were from Sheriff Carlton Speed, his wife and his son.
Sheriff Speed strongly denies this in a post Thursday on the Banks County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“The land and house that we reside in and own is located solely in Banks County,” Sheriff Speed said. “I have held the Office of Sheriff for almost two terms and have all intentions to seek a third term to serve the people of Banks County. My residential status is supported by official tax documents, Banks County GIS mapping department records, and all business conducted through my personal accounts.”
The sheriff adds, that, “Unfortunately, Google Maps doesn’t put my residence in Banks County. Google Maps will be the first to state that it is an unofficial source of information. As most of us know, we don’t believe everything that we read on the Internet.”
The sheriff also states, “Speaking on behalf of my wife and children, we find it insulting and humiliating that Mr. Gasaway would attack our family and seek my job at the holidays for a political position. I look forward to continuing as YOUR Sheriff and appreciate all of the community support through this accusation.”
