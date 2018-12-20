Dragons lose close game against Class AAAAAAA Mill Creek

Jefferson took on a Class AAAAAAA foe for the fourth time this season, and gifted its larger-classification opponent one too many second-chance opportunities in dropping a non-region game.
The Dragons lost to Mill Creek 66-61 at home Thursday, falling to 6-5.
“I thought we defended the first shot well, but I thought we gave up too many second shots,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said, “which kind of goes back to the same thing that happened at Morgan County. The second half, we just gave up too many second-chance points.”
Kendall Latney caught fire for Mill Creek in the second half, scoring 18 of his 25 points in the final two quarters. Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with 16 points.
Things started well for the Dragons, who held a 14-point second-quarter lead over Mill Creek and went into the halftime locker room ahead 32-24.
But the game was decided in the later part of the third quarter and first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Jefferson saw a 46-39 lead vanish following a 24-7 Mill Creek run and faced a 10-point deficit with 3:45 left in the game.
“It like I told them (the players), there’s too many little spurts of time where we just kind of relax, and you can’t relax against teams like that,” Morris said.
Morris added that his team “took some quick shots that we probably didn’t need to take that early.”
The Dragons will move on to face Habersham Central Saturday in a non-region game on the road at 4:30 p.m.
With one contest remaining before Christmas break, Jefferson is one game above .500 with losses to the four Class AAAAAAA opponents and Class AAA’s No. 2 team Morgan County.
“It’s going to help us down the road — no doubt about it,” Morris said of his team’s tough schedule. “It’s like I told them, I’m not going get into the Georgia High School Coaches’ Hall of Fame for number of wins. That ain’t important. But I think we’re playing a really tough schedule, and I believe that’s going to help us in February.”
