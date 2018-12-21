Bridges: The state of Georgia does have a college football national champion

Growing up I was somewhat of an odd sock when it came to being a fan of college football.
I am probably one of only a handful of people who cheered for Georgia AND Georgia Tech.
The way I figured it they were both from our state so why not cheer for both. I had no loyalty per say to either as I did not attend either school so I cheered for the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets. Yes, I realize this is blasphemy to most.
In fact, I always hated when the teams played each other each November. The reason was simple. One team was going to have to lose. There’s another dose of blasphemy for you.
The loyalty to college football in our state did not end with UGA and Georgia Tech.
I remember watching West Georgia play on television for the 1982 Division III national title.
Years later I would actually attend the Carrollton-based school and have the chance to write a series of articles for the student newspaper on the 10-year anniversary of that championship season.
The West Georgia football team had a standout 2018 season before losing its regular season finale to Valdosta State and then being upset in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
Valdosta State meanwhile ended up with a pretty good team as well as the Blazers won the Division II national title this past weekend winning a wild shootout against Ferris State 49-47.
Both teams were undefeated going into the contest and it certainly appeared those two were the best at their level.
The state of Georgia, long known for quality high school football, has numerous colleges and universities which offer football. Berry University in Rome has become an annual playoff team in Division II.
In I-AA, Kennesaw State has quickly made a name for itself advancing to the quarterfinals the past two seasons.
Georgia Southern University became a nationally-known program when Erk Russell restarted the program in the early 1980s.
Before moving up to I-A a few seasons ago, the Eagles won six I-AA national championships on the gridiron. The Eagles finished 10-3 this season with a bowl victory against Eastern Michigan.
Georgia State University in Atlanta began playing football a few seasons ago with Bill Curry as its first head coach. The Panthers qualified for a bowl game a season ago.
Other schools in Georgia which compete collegiately include LaGrange, Shorter and Reinhardt.
In fact the Reinhardt Eagles had a 9-2 record in 2018 with a trip to the NAIA football playoffs.
Clearly most of the attention from fans and sports talk radio and the sports sections of the remaining major newspapers in the state go to UGA. Georgia Tech is a distant second in terms of acknowledgement. In fact the Valdosta State national championship story was page 10 of the Sunday sports section.
That’s pitiful if you ask this long-time sports journalist.
Hopefully fans took notice of what Valdosta State has accomplished in 2018. It is not the first national title won by the Blazers program and likely won’t be the last.
In next week’s column I will break down my predictions for the college football playoffs involving Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Four teams is simply not enough for a playoff format but that’s what we have now, at least at the top level.
In case you are wondering, the VSU football team just won four playoff games to win its national title. And I’m sure players wouldn’t have minded playing more if that’s what it took to earn the trophy.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal and has earned awards for sports column writing from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The state of Georgia does have a college football national champion
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry