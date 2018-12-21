Hazel Priscilla Giles Ledford, 86, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Hazel was born on March 6, 1932, in Clayton, to the late Humphrey Meridith Giles and the late Fannie Bessie Eudora Rodgers Giles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Allen Ledford; son, Gary Kent Ledford; brothers, Ray Giles, Rodgers Giles and Milton (Sambo) Giles; sisters, Parilee Marsengill, Rose Waters, Louise Henson, Olene Garland, Nell Arrendale and Laurannah Ramey.
Upon graduation from Rabun County High School, Hazel was married to George, who was in the United States Army. They were stationed in Italy and Germany before returning to Rabun County. She was a hairdresser by profession.
Hazel will always be remembered for her contagious laugh, her sense of humor, and her loyalty to her family.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Venzia; son, Scott Ledford and wife Cristy Ledford, of Lula; five grandchildren, Monica Smallwood, Jesse Ledford, Kaycee Clelland, Abby and Sam Ledford; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the Beck Funeral Home, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, with the Revs. Shannon Rhodes and Danny Cannon officiating.
Burial to follow the service in the Blue Heights Cemetery in Mountain City.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Hazel’s memory to The Shop With A Hero Charity by way of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at 160 Windmill Farm Rd., Homer, GA 30547.
In charge of arrangements: Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Hazel Priscilla Giles Ledford (12-20-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry