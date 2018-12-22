Jefferson girls sharp in final game before Christmas

MT. AIRY — Three days before Christmas, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team gave its coach the gift of a stress-free win heading into the holiday break.
Despite having played the night before and then having an early tipoff time Saturday, the fourth-ranked Dragons (11-1, 3-1 8-AAA) dominated Habersham Central 67-27 on the road, marking the team’s sixth win by 30 or more points this year.
“I was very, very pleased,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “I thought we had great energy from the beginning. I was a little worried coming into the game having to play back-to-back like that, knowing we had a break coming for the next three days. We came out with really good energy and I thought we shared the ball really well. We changed some things up defensively the last week, and I think it’s paying some dividends … I just like where we’re at right now as far as our energy goes, but we need a break.”
Deshona Gaither and Livi Blackstock scored 13 points each to lead the team. Natalia Bolden added 11 points.
Coming off an 81-29 demolition of West Hall the night before, Jefferson hit five 3-pointers — three of which came from Blackstock — to take a 23-12 first-quarter lead over Habersham Central.
“Livi is shooting the ball really well right now with some confidence,” Brown said. “She hit five last night and I think she hit three today … When you see that first or second one go in, everybody starts feeding off that a little bit.”
The Dragons then scored the last 11 points of the second quarter to build a 44-18 halftime lead. The Class AAAAAA Raiders did nothing to slow Jefferson in the third quarter with the Dragons outscoring them 18-4 to take a 62-22 advantage into the fourth quarter, which was shortened to six minutes.
Jefferson, which had 11 different players score in the victory, emptied its bench for the final period, and those subs were able to maintain the 40-point lead for the remainder of the game.
“That’s the whole deal,” Brown said. “That’s what people don’t realize. We’re just really deep. We have a lot of really good young depth. We started three freshmen and two sophomores today, and it’s not like we have bad players behind them either. They’re solid players, and they earn the right in practice to get that opportunity at the end. We want them to have the chance to play.”
Jefferson will gear up for a long post-Christmas trip as it will play in the Pensacola (Fla.) Christmas Tournament Thursday through Saturday. The Dragons will face teams from Florida, Missouri and Kentucky in a round-robin tournament format.
“So, we’ll get to see three different styles, three different teams that we’ll never see again probably, and we’re just looking forward to the opportunity — and warmer weather,” Brown said.
For more on the Jefferson girls’ basketball team, see the Dec. 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson girls sharp in final game before Christmas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry