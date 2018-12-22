Dragons rout Hab. Central before holiday break

MT. AIRY — With its inside game working in concert with its outside game, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team picked up a convincing pre-Christmas victory.
The Dragons (7-5, 3-1 8-AAA) built a 34-point lead after three quarters and cruised to a 64-40 road win over Habersham Central Saturday.
Post player Jacob Radaker was again a force inside, leading the Dragons with 22 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Fourteen of Jefferson’s first 15 points of the game — eight of which belonged to Radaker — came inside the paint, which opened up opportunities outside against Habersham Central’s zone defense.
“Starting out inside and establishing Jacob in there, especially when they’re playing a 2-3 zone, because that zone is going to collapse, then we can kick it out (to the perimeter shooters) … it’s really big when you have a 2-3 zone like that and they were trying to spread out but they couldn’t spread out,” coach Kevin Morris said.
Spencer Darby came off the bench and scored 12 points over the course of the last three quarters, hitting four 3-pointers. The Dragons finished with seven 3-pointers on the night.
Jefferson led 35-23 at the half before running away with the game in the third quarter. Radaker and Owen Parker both scored baskets coming out of the half, followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Donsha Gaither, to ignite a 19-0 run. The Raiders didn’t score their first point of the quarter until the 1:51 mark. Jefferson outscored Habersham Central 24-2 in the period.
“The defense had a lot to do with it,” Morris said of the dominance of the quarter. “Unfortunately, I don’t like to admit to this, but when shots go in, you tend to play defense a little bit better. Making those shots, our energy picked up a little bit and we got to going a little bit then.”
The fourth quarter was shortened to six minutes due to the 34-point deficit after the third period.
After a brief holiday break, Jefferson will travel to Florida after Christmas for the Pensacola Christmas Tournament which will run Thursday through Saturday. It will take on North Sand Mountain (Ala.) Thursday, St. Stanislaus (Mo.) Friday and Fleming County (Ky.) Saturday.
The Dragons will face the challenges of three-straight days of basketball and travel.
“We get to go down there and play and the challenge is you play three days in a row,” Morris said. “So, can you keep your focus, can you stay in a hotel room and be focused on the next (team) that comes?”
Dragons rout Hab. Central before holiday break
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry