Mr. Ronnie Phillips, 68, of Winder, passed away December 23, 2018 at his residence. Ronnie was preceded by his parents, William P. and Willie Hester Murphy Phillips, daughter, Debbie Ann Phillips, sister & brother-in-law, Vivian and Jerry Walls, and brothers, Duane Phillips, Faron “Fuzzy” Phillips, Jack Phillips and Truman “Bill” Phillips. He was of the Baptist denomination and was employed by Calvin Ramey Construction.
Surviving are children, Tammy Kitchens of Homer, Christine Phillips and Joseph (Wendy) Phillips both of Flowery Branch, Kimberly (Zack) Conrad of Carlton and Shane Phillips of Winder; siblings, Raymond (Sally) Phillips of Dalton, Ruth Ramey of Lawrenceville, Matrie (Roy) Rowe of Dacula, Ruby (Felton) Fulcher of Monroe, Jerry (Charlene) Phillips of Grayson, Donnie Phillips of Winder, Marty (Jackie) Phillips of Lawrenceville; sisters-in-law, Gail Phillips of Commerce, Cindy Phillips of Lawrenceville, Betty Phillips of Dacula, Pat Phillips of Carl; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. David Abernathy and Tim Strickland officiating. Interment will be in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Ronnie Phillips (12-23-18)
